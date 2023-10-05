Clorox, Rivian Automotive fall; Lamb Weston, SP Plus rise, Thursday, 10/5/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: SP Plus Corp., up $15.81…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

SP Plus Corp., up $15.81 to $51.22.

Metropolis Technologies is buying the parking lot manager.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., up $7.26 to $97.75.

The frozen french fry maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Rivian Automotive Inc., down $5.42 to $18.27.

The electric vehicle maker announced an offering of $1.5 billion in convertible debt.

Clorox Co., down $6.90 to $124.93.

The maker of bleach and other household products gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Costco Wholesale Corp., down $2.28 to $569.52.

Investors were disappointed by the warehouse club chain’s September sales update.

AT&T Inc. up 18 cents to $14.83.

The telecommunications company is reportedly exploring options for its majority stake in DirecTV.

Dover Corp., up 39 cents to $138.31.

The industrial products company is buying FW Murphy for $530 million.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 48 cents to $3.79.

The Canadian technology company is separating its “internet of things” and cybersecurity business units.

