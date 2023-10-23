Cleveland-Cliffs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $264 million. The Cleveland-based company…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $264 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $5.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.42 billion.

