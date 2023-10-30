Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Clearwater Paper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Clearwater Paper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 30, 2023, 4:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Monday reported profit of $36.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $519.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up