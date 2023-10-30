Clearwater Paper: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Monday reported profit of $36.6 million in…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Monday reported profit of $36.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $519.9 million in the period.

