Civista Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 27, 2023, 8:43 AM

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported net income of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Sandusky, Ohio, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

