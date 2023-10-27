Civista Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported net income of $10.4 million…

Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) on Friday reported net income of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Sandusky, Ohio, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $53.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $39.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

