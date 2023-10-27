Civeo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $9 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $9 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.7 million.

