City Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — City Holding Co. (CHCO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.8 million.

The Charleston, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The bank holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia posted revenue of $87.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $73.3 million, also beating Street forecasts.

City Holding shares have fallen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

