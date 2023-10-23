VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Citizens Financial Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 23, 2023, 9:39 AM

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Monday reported net income of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

The Mansfield, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.61 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $40.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZFS

