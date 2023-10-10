Citi Entertainment Guide

Citi Entertainment is an entertainment access program available to all Citi credit card and Citibank debit card customers. Cardholders have…

In some cases, promotions are exclusive to certain cards, like the Citi/AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard. These promotions add value to a customer’s banking relationships by providing exclusive presale opportunities and experiences.

Types of Citi Entertainment Offers

On the Citi Entertainment website, you’ll find a variety of offers. There are four main types of promotions: presale, preferred tickets, complimentary tickets and VIP packages.

— Citi presales. A presale gives you the ability to purchase tickets for a limited time before they are available to the general public. Typically the presale period is two to three days, so you must purchase quickly.

— Citi preferred tickets. Preferred tickets are an allotment of tickets that are only available to Citi customers. These tickets are also only available for a limited time before being released to the general public.

— Citi complimentary tickets. The free tickets to special events and experiences are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a maximum of one complimentary offer per account every six months.

— Citi VIP packages. These ticket packages include additional benefits for Citi cardholders, including premium seating, artist merchandise, a meet and greet with the artist, hospitality access and more.

How To Buy Tickets

With Citi Entertainment benefits, you can access exclusive promotions and presales to concerts, sporting events, shows and more. It is a simple process to buy tickets and access special events.

Follow these steps to see what’s available and take advantage of your Citi Entertainment benefits.

1. Visit CitiEntertainment.com.

2. Search by city, ZIP code, event dates or artist/event name. The website also highlights a variety of events.

3. Select your event or promotional offer to review details.

4. Click the “buy now” button.

5. Provide the first six digits of your debit or credit card account or promotional code to gain access to tickets and discounts.

6. Complete your purchase with your eligible Citi credit card or Citibank debit card.

There is no additional cost to buy tickets through Citi Entertainment. However, the site offering the tickets may charge additional fees beyond the price of the tickets.

Depending on the event, there may be a limit to the number of tickets you can buy. These details vary, so read the event description before buying.

Entertainment Categories

The events offered through Citi Entertainment rotate throughout the year, but here are a few of the types of shows and events that may be available.

— Concerts. Musical performances from a variety of genres, including country, folk, hip-hop, rock and more. Shows available at the time of writing include the Oak Ridge Boys, Celtic Woman, Santana and Burna Boy.

— Family shows. Tickets to shows for families and all ages, like Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour and KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour.

— Sports. Watch your favorite team or sport with special offers and presale tickets. Teams and events include the New York Mets and the Harlem Globetrotters.

— Comedy and magic shows. Be entertained by some of the best comedians and magicians in the world. Entertainers include John Mulaney.

— Culinary events. Enjoy delicious food from top chefs and experience flavors from around the world. Tickets are available for events like the Travel + Leisure Destination of the Year Dinner, Taste of the Nation and No Kid Hungry Dinners.

— Holiday performances. Get festive with holiday classics and new traditions, like the Deck the Hall Ball, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and A Christmas Symphony.

Sign up for weekly emails from Citi Entertainment to be among the first to know about upcoming presales and events or follow Citibank on social media.

Best Cards to Use for Citi Entertainment

Citi offers numerous credit cards and debit cards that are eligible for Citi Entertainment benefits. All Citi credit cards that display a Visa or Mastercard logo and all Citibank debit cards with Mastercard logos are eligible. However, some promotions are exclusive to certain Citi credit cards.

Here are a few Citi credit cards to consider:

— Citi/AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard. Earn American Airlines miles while enjoying premium travel benefits such as airport lounge access, priority boarding, free first checked bag and inflight discounts.

— Citi Premier Card. This travel credit card earns flexible points that can be redeemed for cash back, travel and more. Points can also be transferred to airline and hotel partners.

— Citi Simplicity Card. Enjoy a low intro APR on purchases for 12 months and balance transfers for 21 months with no annual fee.

— Citi Double Cash Card. Earn an unlimited 2% cash back with 1% when you buy and another 1% as you pay off your balance. The card also includes a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers.

— Citi Custom Cash Card. Get 5% cash back on the first $500 you spend each billing cycle in your top eligible category. This bonus cash back automatically applies to your top category and all other purchases earn 1% cash back with no annual fee.

— Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi. Customers who frequently shop at Costco can earn bonus rewards at Costco and on dining, gas and eligible travel purchases. It is exclusively available for Costco members, and there is no annual fee with an active Costco membership.

Citi Entertainment Alternatives

Citi Entertainment is not the only credit card program that offers entertainment benefits. These programs also offer exclusive benefits and discounts.

— American Express Experiences. American Express cardholders have access to presales, dedicated tickets and exclusive performances, plus dedicated member entrances and fast lanes at select events. Some events have shops for cardholders to avoid long lines. American Express Fan Experiences are available at select music festivals and sporting events.

— Capital One Entertainment. Capital One offers experiences for cardholders in music, sports, dining and more. It offers cardholder-only access and on-site perks.

— Chase Experiences. Chase offers special perks for being a Chase cardholder at sponsored events and venues throughout the country.

— Mastercard Priceless. Priceless experiences offer exclusive access to unique sporting, culinary, travel and other events to eligible cardholders.

— Visa and Sofar Sounds. Visa Signature and Visa Infinite cardholders get one free ticket per show with the purchase of one or more tickets. All other Visa consumer cardholders can use this benefit twice per year. Additionally, eligible cardholders have an exclusive seven-day advance presale window to upcoming events.

