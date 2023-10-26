Cincinnati Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported a loss of $99 million…

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) on Thursday reported a loss of $99 million in its third quarter.

The Fairfield, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.27 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CINF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CINF

