Cimpress: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cimpress: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 25, 2023, 4:57 PM

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $757.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $770.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMPR

