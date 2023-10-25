Cimpress: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported profit of…

Listen now to WTOP News

DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — DUNDALK COUNTY LOUTH, Ireland (AP) — Cimpress plc (CMPR) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dundalk County Louth, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The marketing materials maker posted revenue of $757.3 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $770.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMPR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.