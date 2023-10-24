Chubb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.04 billion. On a…

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had net income of $4.95.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.21 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $13.85 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.09 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.16 billion.

Chubb shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $211.44, an increase of 4% in the last 12 months.

