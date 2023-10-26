Chipotle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $313.2 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $11.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $11.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.46 per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.