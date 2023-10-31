Live Radio
China Southern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 1:55 PM

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — China Southern Airlines Co (ZNH) on Monday reported net income of $579.7 million in its third quarter.

The Guangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share.

The air carrier posted revenue of $6.59 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZNH

