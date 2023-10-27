Chevron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.53…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.53 billion.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of $3.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $3.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.68 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $54.08 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $54 billion.

