Chesapeake Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $70 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $682 million.

