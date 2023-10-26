Chemours: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $20 million. On…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Chemours shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.24, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

