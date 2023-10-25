Chemed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $75 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.92 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $564.5 million in the period.

Chemed shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $507, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHE

