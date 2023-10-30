Chegg: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $187 million.

