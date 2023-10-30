Check Point: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Monday reported third-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $205 million.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $596.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $591.8 million.

