Cheap Fall Activities for Kids

The traditionally expensive winter season is just around the corner. According to a National Retail Federation report, consumers are expected to spend an average of $875 on such things as gifts, decorations, food and other seasonal items in 2023. And if travel is included, that figure will go even higher.

For this reason, it makes sense to save as much money as possible in the preceding months. Autumn is a fantastic time to enjoy family, nature, seasonal specialties and more without having to spend much — if anything.

Here’s how to get the most out of this special season with budget-friendly fall activities for kids.

Get Pumpkin Spicy

Starbucks incorporated pumpkin spice flavorings into a latte 20 years ago. Those drinks can cost between $5 and $6, depending on the size.

The company has published the recipe so you can make your own for a fraction of the cost. For the non-coffee drinkers, you can use the syrup in hot chocolate and apple cider drinks.

Host a Scary Movie Night

Scary movies are still hitting theaters but if you don’t want to buy tickets and you’re already paying for popular streaming sites, you have access to many of them that are appropriate for all ages. It won’t cost you any more than what you’re already spending.

It makes sense to make the most of what you’re already paying for. After all, Netflix and Disney have already raised prices on some of their plans this fall, so get your money’s worth.

Whatever film you choose, make the room nice and dark, pop some popcorn, gather the family and enjoy.

Decorate Pumpkins

Pumpkin patches pop up all over the country in the fall. They’re great to visit, with beautifully decorated bales of hay and mini mazes. Entry is usually free (check first), but unless you want to pay a premium, avoid buying the actual pumpkins at a designated patch. You can typically find them for much less at a supermarket.

[These Are the Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.]

Tiny pumpkins usually go for a couple of bucks, and they’re perfect for young kids. Instead of carving them, hand them some glitter and markers. It will make a mess but it’s safe.

Older kids will want to carve, so get one per child and supervise. There is no need to invest in special carving supplies. A sharp knife (which you will carefully handle) and a large spoon for scooping the guts (for them) is fine.

Go Leafing

Depending on where you live, deciduous trees may be decorating your neighborhood with spectacular multicolored leaves. Take family walks or drives to view the beauty.

Or, if the leaves are spread out in your yard, gather them into piles. Have the kids run through them, then create piles again. Repeat until exhausted.

Finally, if you want to turn leaves into actual money, have the teenagers or young adults in your home offer to rake the leaves at neighbors’ homes. This could be a terrific introduction to side hustles, which can get their entrepreneurial ideas flowing — and they can earn money for the winter holidays.

[READ: How to Make Money as a Teen]

Attend High School Football Games

Football is the sport of fall but tickets can be wildly expensive. They can easily run in the hundreds each, and the junk fees can add to the cost. Although there are strategies to get tickets for less, you may also want to support your local high school.

Tickets to high school football games are typically just a few dollars, and you may be witness to some rising stars. You probably won’t have to pay for parking, either, and the concessions are usually sold at rock-bottom prices, with the proceeds going to the athletics department.

Explore Free Local Events

Your community’s parks and recreation department may be hosting a variety of fall-based events, such as haunted houses, that you can attend for free. Check out what is available on the website.

Another great option for fall events that won’t cost you anything is to pursue what’s being offered by your public library. For example, in Chicago you can take the kids to a Halloween parade, and Milwaukee is hosting a classic horror movie marathon.

Make Thanksgiving Count

Of course, fall ends with a classic American holiday: Thanksgiving. And while turkey and all the trimmings are traditional fare, they can make a big dent in your supermarket budget, especially with inflation driving food costs up.

There are ways to keep Thanksgiving dinner costs down, though. For example, start your grocery store shopping early to find the best prices. Make it a potluck so you aren’t paying for everything. Opt out of flowers for the table and other premade decorations and have the kids make them instead.

[READ: How to Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget]

If you would like to change it up this year while helping those in need, type “where to volunteer for Thanksgiving near me” into your search bar. Plenty of options should pop up.

Create Pomanders

These clove-spiked oranges bridge the gap between fall and winter. Pomanders go back to the middle ages, where the fragrant balls were used as recovery charms in witchcraft. They also smell terrific and can last deep into winter.

To make your own, buy the cheapest bag of oranges you can get from the grocery store and a container of whole cloves. If you have any yarn or ribbon laying around, get that too. If not, you can usually find some at discount stores for next to nothing.

Once you have the items, poke the cloves into the fruit, creating designs like star patterns. If little fingers can’t put the cloves in, they can wrap the studded fruit with the ribbons and place the balls around the home. Pomanders make lovely gifts as well.

Don’t Fall Into Overspending

There is no reason to spend a lot of money to make the most of fall. Take advantage of the natural beauty, and in many regions, mild weather. Your area may have much to offer for free, too.

This is also a cozy time for doing things at home or for others. And remember: Every dollar you save by opting for the free or cheap option will be another you can spend for the upcoming, and often pricier, season.

Update 10/25/23: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.