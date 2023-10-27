Chart Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported a loss of…

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.28 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $897.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.05 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.5 billion.

