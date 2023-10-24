VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
ChampionX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 4:38 PM

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Tuesday reported net income of $77.7 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $939.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $961.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHX

