ChampionX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Tuesday reported net income of $77.7…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Tuesday reported net income of $77.7 million in its third quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $939.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $961.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.