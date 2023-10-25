Century Communities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Century Communities Inc. (CCS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $83.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $2.58.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The single-family homebuilder posted revenue of $889.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $801.9 million.

Century Communities shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.04, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

