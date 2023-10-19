Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.4…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The Fresno, California-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $28 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.1 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVCY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.