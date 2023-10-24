Centene: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $469 million. On…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Centene Corp. (CNC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $469 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 87 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The healthcare company posted revenue of $38.04 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.19 billion.

Centene expects full-year earnings to be $6.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $149 billion to $151 billion.

