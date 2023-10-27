CBRE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $190.6 million. The Dallas-based…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $7.87 billion in the period.

CBRE shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 8.5% in the last 12 months.

