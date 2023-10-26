CBIZ: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $33.7 million.…

The Independence, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $410.5 million in the period.

CBIZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.36 to $2.41 per share.

CBIZ shares have climbed 8.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7.5% in the last 12 months.

