Cathay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $82.4 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $82.4 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The holding company for Cathay Bank posted revenue of $331.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $193.5 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Cathay shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.31, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.