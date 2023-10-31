Caterpillar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.79 billion.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.45. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $5.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.75 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $16.81 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.56 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 8.5%. The stock has risen 10% in the last 12 months.

