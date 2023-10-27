Carter’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $66.1 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Carter’s Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $66.1 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The maker of children’s apparel and accessories posted revenue of $791.7 million in the period.

Carter’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion.

