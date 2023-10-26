Carrier Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported third-quarter…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $357 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $5.73 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.85 billion.

Carrier Global expects full-year earnings to be $2.70 per share.

Carrier Global shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CARR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.