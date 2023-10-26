Carpenter: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $43.9 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $43.9 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $651.9 million in the period.

