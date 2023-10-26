Capstar Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $8.9…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $47.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTR

