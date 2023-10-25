Capitol Federal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss…

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $150.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Topeka, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $111.7 million, or 84 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $174.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFN

