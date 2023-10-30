Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $22.6 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $22.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSWC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSWC

