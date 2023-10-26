Capital One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.79…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.45.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $12.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.37 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.18 billion.

