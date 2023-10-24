VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Capital City Bank: Q3…

Capital City Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2023, 7:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.2 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.3 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have fallen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCBG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up