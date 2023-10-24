Capital City Bank: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.2…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.2 million.

The bank, based in Tallahassee, Florida, said it had earnings of 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $59.3 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts.

Capital City Bank shares have fallen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

