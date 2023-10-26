Canon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $414.2 million. The Tokyo-based company…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Canon Inc. (CAJPY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $414.2 million.

The Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share.

The office machine company posted revenue of $6.83 billion in the period.

Canon shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

