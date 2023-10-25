Canadian Pacific Kansas City: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter…

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $581.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

