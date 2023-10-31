Cameco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $110.3 million,…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $110.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $428.6 million in the period.

Cameco shares have risen 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCJ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.