Camden National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Camden National Corp. (CAC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $9.8 million.

The bank, based in Camden, Maine, said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $37.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Camden National shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

