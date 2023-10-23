Calix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $17…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calix Inc. (CALX) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $17 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $263.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $263.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 33 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $261 million to $267 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Calix shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $42.58, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.