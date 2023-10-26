California Water Service Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported net income of $34.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $255 million in the period.

