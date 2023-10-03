Cal-Maine: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $926,000.…

The Ridgeland, Mississippi-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The egg producer posted revenue of $459.3 million in the period.

Cal-Maine shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.39, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CALM

