CACI International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $86 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.36 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.52 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.38 to $20.48 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion.

CACI International shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $322.09, a rise of 16% in the last 12 months.

