Byline Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $28.2 million. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $28.2 million.

The Chicago-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $149 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.3 million.

Byline Bancorp shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.05, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.