Bunge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $373 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $14.23 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.77 billion.

Bunge expects full-year earnings to be $12.50 per share.

Bunge shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BG

