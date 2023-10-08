Building a Backyard Pond: Is It Worth It?

There’s a lot more to backyard pond installation than simply digging a big hole and filling it with water. Backyard…

There’s a lot more to backyard pond installation than simply digging a big hole and filling it with water. Backyard ponds require liners, pumps, filters and regular maintenance to keep algae and bacteria growth at bay.

If you decide to sell, it could also affect your home’s resale value. Not everyone wants their own pond, but a small backyard oasis could be the showstopper your home needs. Here is what you should consider:

— The pros of a backyard pond.

— The cons of a backyard pond.

— Essential elements of a backyard pond.

— How much does it cost?

— Does a backyard pond increase or decrease the resale value of a home?

— How does maintenance work?

— DIY or hire a professional?

Pros of a Backyard Pond

There are several advantages to having a backyard pond.

Aesthetic Appeal

A pond can enhance the appeal of your backyard and provide a calming environment for you to enjoy.

“[Ponds] are one of the most aesthetically pleasing additions to your backyard,” says Tom Smith, owner of Arizona-based Desert Designer Landscape & Development. “They look amazing and they create a lot of wonderful sounds, such as the sound of a small waterfall cascading into your pond.”

Habitat for Wildlife

Ponds provide the perfect habitat for aquatic animals, plants and other tropical terrestrials that need higher humidity and cooler temperatures.

“Adding sitting water will introduce an abundance of wildlife, including birds, frogs, insects and even small mammals,” says Ward Dilmore, founder and CEO at Petrus Landscaping in Atherton, California. “This can create a more biodiverse and vibrant ecosystem in your backyard.”

Energy-Efficient and Water-Conscious

A backyard pond creates a subclimate, which cools down the nearby surrounding area, and it can be significantly more energy-efficient than other types of backyard water features.

“Ponds are more efficient as they can be low maintenance if built correctly,” says Kody Ketterling, CEO and lawn and garden expert at KJ Ketterling Enterprises in Twin Falls, Idaho. Pond pumps don’t require as much power as pools do to circulate water, says Ketterling. And, he notes, there are a lot of solar options for running power to keep the pond flowing.

While you may choose to add chemicals to reduce algae growth, it’s not required for ponds, as it is for safe swimming in pools. You don’t have to heat ponds, but if you want the pond or waterfall to flow all year, then heating is necessary.

And if needed, you can save water and use your pond to water plants around your yard, he adds.

Educational Opportunity

Ponds can be a great educational resource for both children and adults. “Ponds offer a great opportunity to learn about aquatic ecosystems and wildlife,” says Dilmore. “Maintaining a pond for certain purposes is an entire science in itself.”

Relaxation

A pond can give your home a relaxing space to unwind or give you a new pastime. “Many people find pond maintenance to be an enjoyable and fulfilling hobby. Maintaining a pond, caring for fish and plants, and designing the landscape can be rewarding,” says Dilmore. “There are many plants, fish and water features available to introduce to your pond, and (it) can be a fun hobby to experiment with these factors.”

Cons of a Backyard Pond

There are downsides to installing a backyard pond as well. Here are the biggest drawbacks.

Cost

Depending on where you live and your vision, building a pond can be expensive. “Building a pond can be costly, especially if you opt for a larger or more elaborate design,” says Dilmore. “Expenses include excavation, liners, pumps, filters and landscaping. If leaks occur in your liner, it can also be a major expense and project.”

Regular Maintenance

Unless you don’t mind gunk and algae, you’ll need to do regular maintenance to keep your pond clean and healthy, especially if you have fish and other wildlife. Typical maintenance includes cleaning out debris, managing different types of algae and maintaining equipment and pumps, Dilmore explains.

Ponds are also a popular area for birds to congregate, which means you may need to regularly clean up bird poop, Smith adds.

Pest Issues

Your pond could attract predators if you have aquatic animals. To prevent mosquitoes from breeding, install electric aeration pumps or a fountain to create motion. Mosquito eggs can’t survive in moving water.

Weather

“Extreme weather conditions, such as freezing temperatures in winter or prolonged droughts, can have a significant impact on your pond and its inhabitants,” Dilmore says. To protect your pond and its wildlife, you can install a heater to prevent the water from freezing and netting to prevent leaves and other debris from falling in.

Safety Concerns

If you have children or pets, Dilmore says you’ll need to take safety precautions to prevent accidents. He recommends using a barrier, such as fencing or netting.

Legal Regulations

“Depending on your location, there may be local regulations and permits required for building and maintaining a pond,” Dilmore says. “Be sure to research and comply with any relevant laws.”

Essential Elements of a Backyard Pond

To build a backyard pond, you’ll need plenty of space, especially if you plan to add fish. Ketterling says you’ll need to be able to dig down far enough or bring in dirt to build the pond above ground. “Depth is key if you have fish as they usually will go dormant in winter time,” Ketterling says. Usually fish can survive the winter in a pond that’s at least 3 feet deep, so you’ll need an aeration system to prevent a thick layer of ice from forming over the top of the pond.

Your pond will also require power to run the aeration system and filtration system to circulate the water. Natural bodies of water clean themselves by constantly moving and flowing, and some may even naturally filter out pollutants. Artificial backyard ponds recirculate the same water.

“You want the water to move across and through the pond,” Ketterling explains. “This creates oxygen and will push water and nutrients around for the fish and plants that you may have in your pond. It will also reduce the amount of algae and moss that can build when the pond may be stagnant.”

You may also need a pond liner, but it depends on the soil. “I have built many ponds in New England landscapes. Many areas there have clay soils, which can hold water and don’t require a liner,” Dilmore says. “Depending on where you are, it may be a good idea to have your soil tested to see if this is a possibility in your landscape. Otherwise, a liner will be necessary.”

How Much Does a Backyard Pond Cost?

Before you decide to add a pond, make sure you can afford it. “Your average backyard pond is about 35 square feet and about 12 inches deep,” Smith says. “It costs around $8,500 to install and that is including a waterfall rock feature.”

The overall price of your backyard pond varies depending on the liner material, pond location and the type of soil on the property. Prices also vary by location and the pond installation company.

Adding a waterfall, bridge, fish, plants or landscaping can also increase the price, says Ketterling. He recommends purchasing a pond kit to help control the cost of building the pond. These kits come in a range of sizes and styles with all of the pond essentials, including pond liners and layments, a pump and filter box system, aeration for the water and sometimes a light or two.

Does a Backyard Pond Increase or Decrease the Resale Value of a Home?

While a backyard pond might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it could certainly attract the right buyer.

“I will say, in my years of experience, the ponds do add value not only to the home, but they add value to your mental well-being by just getting you to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of a pond and the sounds they create,” Ketterling says.

However, he adds, some people may see ponds as a negative, particularly because of their required maintenance.

How Does Maintenance Work?

Proper pond maintenance is crucial. You need to make sure everything remains in proper working condition, says Ketterling. If you notice a change in water or flow, address it immediately. “I would recommend hiring someone to help you start the system up in the spring and shut it down in the fall,” he says. This way, you can make sure your pond and all of its components are winterized correctly.

The most important maintenance items are pumps and aeration as they require constant power, says Ketterling. Other maintenance includes keeping the pond’s pH levels balanced to prevent algae growth. The best way to keep that balance is to buy the maintenance kits and use them as directed.

You’ll also need to take care for any aquatic life ,that requires food and trim back bushes and plants to prevent them from overgrowing and taking over the pond.

DIY or Hire a Professional?

Ketterling and Smith say it’s possible to DIY a backyard pond, but don’t hesitate to call a professional if you need help.

“You can DIY your own backyard pond, but it is important that you know how to seal the feature,” Smith says. “A pro will dig down and put a coating on top of the concrete to prevent leaks. A handy person can do it themselves, but it requires a lot of hard work.”

Pond kits are the easiest option for homeowners interested in doing the installation themselves, or you can look online for additional resources.

If you want something more elaborate, like a waterfall or a fountain, it’s probably best to hire a professional. Ketterling says a pro can give you better direction and complete the job more efficiently.

