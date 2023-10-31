Live Radio
Buenaventura: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 31, 2023, 5:03 AM

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Monday reported a loss of $28 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $211.3 million in the period.

Buenaventura shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

