Brunswick: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $112.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.61. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Brunswick expects its per-share earnings to be $1.65.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $9 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.5 billion.

Brunswick shares have fallen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 3% in the last 12 months.

